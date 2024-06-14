Historic South Pasadena homes up for sale following failed 710 Freeway project

Five South Pasadena homes owned by the city are up for sale after sitting vacant for decades to make way for the now-defunct 710 Freeway extension project.

The houses are among about 500 homes in El Sereno, South Pasadena, Pasadena and Alhambra that were acquired by the California Department of Transportation in the 1960s as part of an abandoned plan to complete the last leg of the 710 Freeway. The extension project was formally ended by legislation signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019.

The city of South Pasadena purchased the homes from Caltrans earlier this year with the intent to resell them. In 2021, Newsom signed Senate Bill 381, legislation by state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) that allowed the city of South Pasadena to buy the vacant homes and sell them at market rate to raise funds for affordable housing.

The Dave Knight Real Estate Team of Keller Williams Realty has been hired by the city to sell the five South Pasadena properties, noting on its website that the homes will "likely not qualify for financing, as utilities are not on."

Four of the South Pasadena properties listed for sale are single family homes, while the fifth is a multi-family lot with three separate bungalows.

According to the real estate agency, restrictions prevent in-person viewing of the properties, but virtual tours of each home are being offered.

South Pasadena Caltrans Properties List: