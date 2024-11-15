California's Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park to debut 'first-of-its-kind' roller coaster

The Valencia amusement park known as "The Thrill Capital of the World," is about to add its 21st roller coaster as Six Flags Entertainment Corporation announced a $1 billion investment over the next couple of years.

The corporation owns 42 parks and did not reveal much about the Six Flags Magic Mountain roller coaster, other than it is a first-of-its-kind coaster in North America.

Investments at all of its parks will fund new rides, attractions, themed areas, dining upgrades, and technology enhancements, the corporation said.

"Our capital investment plans for the next two years reinforce our commitment to providing unmatched thrills, immersive entertainment and lifelong memories to guests of all ages," said Six Flags President & CEO Richard A. Zimmerman.

Details of the new Magic Mountain coaster are to be released in summer, 2025.

The company also owns Knott's Soak City in Buena Park, which is said to receive "a water park refresh and aesthetic enhancements."