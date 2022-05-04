California clinics that saw surge in abortions after Texas passed its ban brace for flood of new patients

A surge of abortions in California in the wake of Texas passing its abortion ban could skyrocket if Roe v. Wade is overturned, as a leaked draft opinion published by Politico suggests the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to do.

Planned Parenthood clinics in Southern California say they had already seen an increase in patients after Texas passed its 6-week abortion ban in September of last year. The surge in patients has prompted the healthcare organization to set up an abortion aid program so no one is turned away.

Demonstrators during an abortion-rights protest outside a courthouse in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Abortion rights suddenly emerged as an issue that could reshape the battle between Democrats and Republicans for control of Congress, following a report that conservatives on the U.S. Supreme Court were poised to strike down the half-century-old Roe v. Wade precedent. Photographer: Jill Connelly/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg

News of the Supreme Court's position has galvanized abortion rights protestors, who took to the streets Tuesday night and clashed with police. California lawmakers say they will also propose an amendment to enshrine the right to choose in the state constitution, and Los Angeles County officials are backing Gov. Gavin Newsom's pledge to make California a safe have for women seeking an abortion.

A local Planned Parenthood worker says having access to a safe abortion is critical for women.

"When I was in my senior year of college and found out that I was pregnant, I didn't even have a second thought," Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Andrea Schmidt said. "I was lucky enough to not have to think through all of the logistics and all that. I just knew, oh there's a Planned Parenthood health center down the street."

Doctors estimate if Roe v. Wade is overturned, 40 new patients will travel to Orange and San Bernardino county clinics per week.