California 2024 election results map shows county-by-county live count of the presidential race

Political experts break down the early results of the 2024 election

Political experts break down the early results of the 2024 election

Political experts break down the early results of the 2024 election

Vice President Kamala Harris has won her home state of California, CBS News projects, securing the state's 54 electoral votes, the most of any state.

Deep-blue California has not voted to send a Republican to the White House since 1988, when voters elected George H.W. Bush.

This county-by-county breakdown shows how California is voting in the 2024 presidential election, with results updated in real time.