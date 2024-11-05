Watch CBS News
California 2024 election results map shows county-by-county live count of the presidential race

/ CBS News California

Political experts break down the early results of the 2024 election
Political experts break down the early results of the 2024 election 02:48

Vice President Kamala Harris has won her home state of California, CBS News projects, securing the state's 54 electoral votes, the most of any state

Deep-blue California has not voted to send a Republican to the White House since 1988, when voters elected George H.W. Bush.

This county-by-county breakdown shows how California is voting in the 2024 presidential election, with results updated in real time.

