Watch CBS News

Cal State professor dragged out of LA mayoral debate

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Cal State professor dragged out of LA mayoral debate 00:48

A professor was forcibly ejected from the Los Angeles mayoral debate Sunday night just prior to the beginning of the event.

Melina Abdullah, a professor at California State University, Los Angeles -- where the debate was held -- was forcibly removed from the room, according to the L.A. Times.

Video from the scene showed Abdullah, also a Black Lives Matter leader, being dragged out by LAPD officers.

Cal State professor dragged out of LA mayoral debate
Melina Abdullah, a professor at California State University, Los Angeles, is dragged out of the L.A. mayoral debate on the campus of Cal State LA.  (CBSLA)

 

"Today I attempted to watch the mayoral debate held on the campus where I've taught for 20 years," Abdullah tweeted. "As I waited for it to start, the white @PBI director called the police on me. He and each of the candidates watched as I was brutally removed."

It remains unclear why she was removed. Abdullah is a professor in the Department of Pan-African Studies.

The debate featured five candidates: L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino, U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, businessman Rick Caruso, L.A. City Councilman Kevin de Leon and L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer.

First published on May 2, 2022 / 5:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.