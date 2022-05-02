Five LA mayoral candidates to debate Sunday

Candidates for Los Angeles mayor will take the stage for a debate Sunday.

Five L.A. mayoral candidates -- L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino, Rep. Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, businessman Rick Caruso, L.A. City Councilman Kevin de Leon and L.A. City Attorney Mike Feuer -- are confirmed to participate in a debate co-sponsored by the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at Cal State LA, ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles and the League of Women Voters of Greater Los Angeles.

The debate, being held at Cal State University Los Angeles, will touch on a number of issues related to local residents of the City of Los Angeles.