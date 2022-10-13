Cal Fresh recipients getting 12% boost in benefits

There are tens of thousands of people right in Orange County who may be missing out on free money each month to buy food for their families.

Cal Fresh is looking to change that for low income families in Orange County, increasing monthly benefits by 12-percent.

For Orange County resident Carolyn Lure, that means she will be receiving an extra $30 per month thanks to California's food stamps program. She loaded up on bananas, apples, pears and oranges on Thursday shopping at a Northgate market in Anaheim.

"Right now, I'm gonna buy vegetables. I can balance out my meals more because I can buy more fruits and vegetables and when I do buy meat it stretches out longer for the month," Lure told CBSLA Orange County Reporter Michele Gile.

CalOptima, which is a health provider for low income people, reached out to customers at the Northgate Market on Thursday to see if they qualified for the healthy food program that Cal Fresh is offering.

Orange County Social Services estimated that the number of people in Orange County that are missing out on the Cal Fresh benefits could be as high as 340,000 people.

"So Northgate is promoting the Mas Fresca program so in addition to the $939 for a family of four through the Mas Fresco program families can get an additional $100 to purchase fruits and vegetables," Tiffany Kaaiakamanu of CalOptima Health told Gile.

Mia Gonzales and her family found out on Thursday that they qualified for the extra money to buy groceries. Low income residents on MediCal also qualify for help buying food. People are encouraged to ask for help to see if they can receive a check each month.