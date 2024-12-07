Watch CBS News
Burglars hit Encino home twice in the same week

By Dean Fioresi

Police are investigating two different burglaries at the same Encino home that happened in less than a week's time. 

The first incident happened on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at around 4 p.m. at a home in the 4900 block of Hesperia Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers are unsure what was taken during that burglary. 

On Friday, at around 11:15 p.m., it happened again, police confirmed. They say that four suspects, all dressed in black, had fled by the time they received a burglary call. 

They are believed to have fled from the area in a white SUV. It's unknown if they stole anything during the second incident. 

The homeowner shared video footage from inside of the home on Saturday, showing multiple suspects as they move around the home.

