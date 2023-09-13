Watch CBS News
Buena Park: Woman arrested for setting fire inside Target to steal baby formula

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A woman has been arrested in connection to the large fire that broke out in the children's clothing section of a Target store in Buena Park last week

According to police, Orange County Fire Authority arson investigators were able to determine that the blaze was in fact intentionally set during a woman's attempt to steal baby formula from the store. 

The fire was initially reported back on September 5, at around 7:15 p.m. at the Target located on 7530 Orangethorpe Avenue. The flames did not cause any injuries, but shoppers reported heavy smoke and haze throughout the building. 

The woman, 40-year-old Cynthia Lopez, was arrested on Tuesday. No further details on the arrest were provided by Buena Park Police Department. 

Investigators noted that the fire caused around $500,000 to the building and more than $1 million in lost retail merchandise. They say the damage was dealt by water and smoke damage. 

First published on September 12, 2023 / 10:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

