Fire erupts in children's section of Buena Park Target
Arson investigators are looking into a fire that erupted inside a Buena Park Target.
According to the Orange County Fire Authorities, smoke and flames started to billow from the rack of children's clothing at about 7:15 p.m. The store's sprinkler system kept the fire at bay until a worker casually walked over and put out the flames with an extinguisher.
It's unclear what started the blaze.
