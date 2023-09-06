Watch CBS News
Fire erupts in children's section of Buena Park Target

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Arson investigators are looking into a fire that erupted inside a Buena Park Target.

According to the Orange County Fire Authorities, smoke and flames started to billow from the rack of children's clothing at about 7:15 p.m. The store's sprinkler system kept the fire at bay until a worker casually walked over and put out the flames with an extinguisher. 

It's unclear what started the blaze. 

First published on September 5, 2023 / 11:14 PM

