Bryan Kohberger waives extradition during Monroe County hearing

Idaho murders suspect waives extradition during court in Monroe County Idaho murders suspect waives extradition during court in Monroe County 01:59

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students, waived extradition in a courtroom in Stroudsburg, Monroe County, on Tuesday. He faces four charges of first-degree murder and a felony count of burglary.

The hearing lasted 15 minutes after a lengthy colloquy from the judge.

The judge asked Kohberger a series of questions during the hearing, including if he was under the influence or being ordered to make the decision to waive his extradition.

Each time Kohberger replied: "I am not," or "Yes, I understand the decisions I am making."

BREAKING — A crowd has gathered outside the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg following the extradition hearing for accused killer Bryan Kohberger. The Pennsylvania man waived extradition Tuesday afternoon following a brief hearing before a judge. pic.twitter.com/i43Pb6B7vr — CBS Philadelphia (@CBSPhiladelphia) January 3, 2023

Security was tight during the hearing with local police and sheriff's deputies aided by long guns and explosive sniffing dogs.

Kohberger's family, including his mother and sister, cried for most of the hearing. Kohberger referenced his family a couple of times during the hearing, including shaking his head in a nod to his father. He will be surrendered to Idaho authorities within 10 calendar days.

Kohberger's public defender said his client is eager to get back to Idaho to be exonerated of the charges. The public defender did not take questions on the case. It's still unclear what specific evidence ties Kohberger to the murders.

Pennsylvania State Police held a press conference on Tuesday night about the case following the hearing but said they can't reveal any information about the sealed affidavits until Kohberger returns to face a judge in Idaho.

"Part of my duties were to ensure that three separate search warrants were issued," Mike Mancuso, the Monroe County first assistant district attorney, said. "Those affidavits attached to those search warrants are still under seal, so I can't discuss their contents with you, but one was for the person of Mr. Kohberger, collecting DNA, photographs, that sort of thing. One was for the white Elantra vehicle, which I understand has been seized and is being processed, and one was for the address that he was living in with his family."

"But having read those documents and the sealed affidavit of probable cause," Mancuso added, "I definitely believe one of the main reasons the defendant chose to waive extradition and hurry his return back to Idaho was the need to know what was in those documents."

Police said the arrest happened after the FBI contacted state police about helping with surveillance on Kohberger.

Roughly 50 units were involved, but police didn't disclose how long Kohberger was under surveillance. He was taken into custody at his parents' house in Chestnuthill Township without incident.

Police said his parents were home at the time of the arrest.

Kohberger arrived at the courthouse Tuesday morning surrounded by heavily armed officers from the Monroe County Correctional Facility.

Once back in Idaho, Kohberger, a Washington State University graduate student, will face charges in the Nov. 13 murder of four University of Idaho students: Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Zana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Police in Moscow, Idaho, said the victims were attacked while they were sleeping.