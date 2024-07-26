Brush fire in Acton appears to leave vehicles heavily burnt

A brush fire burning just off the 14 Freeway in Acton appeared to leave some vehicles scorched as firefighters worked to put it out through efforts by air and ground Friday afternoon.

Dubbed the Victoria Fire, it was reported at about noon in an area just north of Escondido Canyon along the southbound side of the 14 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. It was estimated to be about five acres and was burning in "medium to heavy fuel," the department said.

At 12:45 p.m., aerial footage showed an LA County Fire Department helicopter making water drops while crews on the ground hosed down the area, which by then appeared blackened and scorched with just a few flames still visible in some sports. Some shrubbery was burnt to just a few skeletal branches, with a number of vehicles appearing heavily damaged and burnt as well.

The fire had moved quickly, authorities said, but appeared to have been mostly extinguished within an hour of being reported.

No other details, including any reports of damage or a suspected cause behind the blaze, have been released by authorities.