Brush fire forces evacuation at Santa Clarita apartment complex

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Some residents living in an apartment complex in Santa Clarita were evacuated on Saturday when a brush fire sparked dangerously close to their homes. 

The blaze, dubbed the Olga Fire, was first reported at around 11:45 a.m. near the area of Grape Lily Circle and Valle del Oro, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters. 

After arriving on scene, crews were able to stop the forward spread at around 12:30 p.m., with the flames torching a little under an an acre and a half. 

Firefighters say that the fire spread into the attic of the nearby complex and damaged five units. Twelve residents were impacted by the damage, according to LACoFD. 

Two people suffered minor injuries from the fire, but they did not require transport to a hospital, crews said. 

