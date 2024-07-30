Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters put out brush fire just off 405 Freeway in Bel-Air

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A brush fire was burning just off the 405 Freeway in Bel-Air Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at 1:55 p.m. near Mulholland Drive and the 405 Freeway and was estimated to be just an 1/8 acre but burning at a moderate rate, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

At about 2:30 p.m., aerial footage showed five fire engines and at least a dozen firefighters on the side of the freeway while a few others hosed down an area of shrubbery that appeared blackened and burnt. No structures were threatened, LAFD officials said.

No other details have been released.

Marissa Wenzke

Marissa Wenzke is a journalist based in Los Angeles. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.