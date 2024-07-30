Firefighters put out brush fire just off 405 Freeway in Bel-Air

A brush fire was burning just off the 405 Freeway in Bel-Air Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at 1:55 p.m. near Mulholland Drive and the 405 Freeway and was estimated to be just an 1/8 acre but burning at a moderate rate, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At about 2:30 p.m., aerial footage showed five fire engines and at least a dozen firefighters on the side of the freeway while a few others hosed down an area of shrubbery that appeared blackened and burnt. No structures were threatened, LAFD officials said.

No other details have been released.