Brush fire briefly breaks out in Temecula Valley Wine Country

By Dean Fioresi

A small brush fire briefly broke out in the midst of Temecula Valley Wine Country on Monday.

It was first reported at around 10:30 a.m. near Camino Del Vino and Summit Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. 

Multiple crews were sent to the area, along with water-dropping aircraft, where they encountered the flames burning in an open space that were slowly moving east. 

By 11 a.m., they were able to slow the forward rate of the fire thanks in part to work from two Cal Fire air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter. 

Department officials said that the fire was expected to fully contained by noon. At the latest it had consumed just over an acre. 

No injuries were reported and no orchards or vineyards were burned. 

One abandoned shed was briefly threatened by the flames, but it did not suffer any damage. 

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze. 

