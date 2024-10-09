Brush fire breaks out in Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles

Small brush fire breaks out in Beverly Crest area of LA

A small brush fire broke out in the Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

The fire was reported to be just one acre and burning in medium to heavy brush near 1400 North Lake Drive at 11:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It was moving at a slow rate of speed with low wind conditions, authorities said.

No structures were being threatened at the time.

Firefighters work to put out a brush fire in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles on Oct. 9, 2024. KCAL News

Aerial footage shows a few flames burning through the shrubbery of hillsides while an LAFD helicopter made a water drop.

The Beverly Hills Fire Department was also being dispatched to the scene along with the Mountain Recreation and Conservation Authority, according to LAFD.

No other details were released by the fire department as of noon.