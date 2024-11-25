Brunt of rainstorm to strike Southern California before Thanksgiving

Meteorologists expect a mild storm to bring light rain to Los Angeles and Ventura counties up until Thanksgiving.

The National Weather Service said the wet weather will start sometime on Monday and continue until Wednesday. It will bring less than an inch of rain, somewhere between 0.1 to 0.5 inches everywhere except Southern California's mountain communities.

It isn't expected to significantly affect life leading up to Thanksgiving, but residents should be wary of wet and slippery roads, increased traffic incidents and wet outdoor events.

FILE- Light rain will sprinkle around Los Angeles and Ventura Counties leading up to Thanksgiving. Gina Ferazzi

The weather will bring a bit more rain to Ventura County's neighboring communities in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. There, meteorologists expect light to moderate rain between an inch and 2.5 inches. Similar to the rest of Southern California, the Santa Lucia Range may receive a bit more wet weather, with about 3 to 5 inches of rain coming through between Sunday night and Wednesday.

The NWS did not issue any major storm watches, warnings or advisories for Southern California communities, as of Monday, Nov. 25.

However, there is a small craft advisory for the Central Coast and for the waters off of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Those areas will be hazardous for small boats.