Watch CBS News
Local News

Brunt of rainstorm to strike Southern California before Thanksgiving

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Paul Deanno’s 7 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather
Paul Deanno’s 7 a.m. forecast | NEXT Weather 03:06

Meteorologists expect a mild storm to bring light rain to Los Angeles and Ventura counties up until Thanksgiving. 

The National Weather Service said the wet weather will start sometime on Monday and continue until Wednesday. It will bring less than an inch of rain, somewhere between 0.1 to 0.5 inches everywhere except Southern California's mountain communities. 

It isn't expected to significantly affect life leading up to Thanksgiving, but residents should be wary of wet and slippery roads, increased traffic incidents and wet outdoor events. 

Rain in Los Angeles, CA
FILE- Light rain will sprinkle around Los Angeles and Ventura Counties leading up to Thanksgiving. Gina Ferazzi

The weather will bring a bit more rain to Ventura County's neighboring communities in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. There, meteorologists expect light to moderate rain between an inch and 2.5 inches. Similar to the rest of Southern California, the Santa Lucia Range may receive a bit more wet weather, with about 3 to 5 inches of rain coming through between Sunday night and Wednesday.

The NWS did not issue any major storm watches, warnings or advisories for Southern California communities, as of Monday, Nov. 25.

However, there is a small craft advisory for the Central Coast and for the waters off of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Those areas will be hazardous for small boats. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.