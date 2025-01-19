Teenager found dead following shooting in Cudahy, deputies say

Deputies say that a teenage boy was found shot to death on a sidewalk in Cudahy last week.

They were called to the 700 block of Otis Avenue at around 12:40 p.m. on Friday after receiving reports of a shooting, said a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies arrived and found a the 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Tuesday, the boy was identified as Isdael Tapia Rodriguez by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Investigators are searching for a suspect and motive in the incident.

No further information was provided and anyone who many know more is asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.