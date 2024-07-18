Boxer Ryan Garcia charged with vandalizing Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills

Professional box Ryan Garcia has been charged with vandalizing the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, weeks after police said the hotel's management called authorities and asked for him to be arrested.

Officers received reports of an "intoxicated person" at the luxury hotel on Wilshire Boulevard the evening of June 8, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department. Garcia was a registered guest there and managers of the property told officers he had damaged a room and a hallway of the hotel, police said. He was hospitalized for reasons police did not disclose before being arrested.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 29: Ryan Garcia arrives prior to the Ryan Garcia v Devin Haney press tour at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on February 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images

On Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced the boxer is now facing a misdemeanor charge for alleged vandalism causing $400 or more in damage or destruction of property. No injuries to anyone else were reported.

He could face up to a year in county jail if convicted, prosecutors said. He is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 7.

Earlier this month, the World Boxing Council announced Garcia was being expelled after being accused of using racial slurs, allegedly making offensive comments about Black people and Muslims in comments livestreamed to social media.

Afterwards, he posted an apology of sorts on X.

"I was trolling I want all the killing to stop," Garcia wrote. "I love everyone sorry if I offended you."

In June, the New York State Athletic Commission suspended him for a year after he allegedly tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs, which he has denied. He was arrested at the Waldorf Astoria that same month.

"Kinda funny both trump and I are in jail," he posted to X after being taken into custody. "I don't know if he is in jail but I know he got convicted This sucks, But I love Jesus I will be okay."

In 2021, Garcia was the World Boxing Council's interim lightweight champion.