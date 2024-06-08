Boxer Ryan Garcia arrested for alleged felony vandalism at hotel in Beverly Hills

Professional boxer Ryan Garcia was arrested for alleged felony vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills over the weekend.

It's unclear exactly what led up to the arrest, but officers were called to the Waldorf Astoria a little before 5:45 p.m., at which point Garcia was taken into custody, according to Beverly Hills Police Department officials.

He was booked on suspicion of felony vandalism and has since been released.

No information has been provided on the circumstances surrounding the alleged vandalism.

Garcia most recently earned an upset victory over Devin Haney in April, which was intended to be a bout for the WBC junior welterweight title. He missed weight by three pounds however and was unable to contend for the title.

Following the fight, Garcia reportedly tested positive for performance enhancing substances but he has denied those allegations, which remain under review.