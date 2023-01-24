Bolsa Chica high ocean tides close portion of PCH in Huntington Beach

High tides rushing over the Bolsa Chica State Beach parking lot and onto Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach have caused a portion of the highway to close due to flooding.

Caltrans reported on Twitter that all lanes between Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street are "currently closed until further notice."

The highest tide of 4.92 ft. was at 11:34 a.m. at Bolsa Chica State Beach, according to tideschart.com

The road closure began at 10:45 a.m.

#Sigalert Flooding closure on SB-1 (PCH) from Warner Ave. to Seapoint St. all SB lanes are currently closed until further notice. For traffic and closure updates go to: https://t.co/cH3lFXHgdX pic.twitter.com/QK8aAynlSW — Caltrans District 12 (@CaltransOC) January 24, 2023