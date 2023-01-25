Watch CBS News

High surf floods PCH in Huntington Beach

Michele Gile reports from Huntington Beach, where unusually high tides caused both sides of PCH to flood on Tuesday. With more high surf on the way, officials have enacted several closures, including a large part of Bolsa Chica State Beach.
