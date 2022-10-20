Billie Jean King library in Long Beach reopens after security concerns

Billie Jean King Main Library reopens in Long Beach after being forced to close

Long Beach's main library is back open after it closed last month because of security concerns surrounding the homeless around the area.

An increase in incidents at the Billie Jean King Main Library involving homeless people with mental health issues inside the library forced city officials to make changes.

There were several incidents in the second floor of the library the day before it was forced to close. Books being thrown and commotion in the floor.

"Sometimes folks come in and they have unresolved trauma and unresolved mental health issues. And so we have unfortunately seen an uptick in those kinds of incidences," Long Beach director of Library Services Cathy DeLeon told CBSLA Reporter Jasmine VIel.

As a result, there are now at least two officers patrolling both floors of the library during operation hours.

In the last two years, the city of Long Beach has seen a 62% increase in the number of homeless people and a 143% increase in the number of people suffering a severe mental illness.

On Monday, just blocks from the library, a homeless man went on a stabbing spree. He killed a woman in her 60s and injured at least two others. That suspect is also responsible for two separate stabbing attacks/incidents that occurred on Saturday Oct. 15.

Lydia Flores was brought in by the city to help people find housing in Long Beach. She told CBSLA Reporter Jasmine Viel that she averages about 15 people a day here in the library.

Moreover, with the added security at the main library, folks like Jaquelin Jeon feel better about bringing their kids to check out some books.