Billie Eilish files restraining order against burglary suspect

Superstar singer Billie Eilish has filed a restraining order against the man who allegedly broke into her family's house in Highland Park earlier this month.

Eilish is reportedly in fear for her safety as well as her family's.

A man allegedly broke into the family home of the Oscar-winner in Highland Park on January 5, and repeatedly showed up at the house in recent weeks.

The suspect, reportedly wearing black clothing and a black face mask, was arrested after LAPD officers received a report a male suspect had jumped the fence at the Highland Park house on the night of Jan. 5.

Now the 21-year-old singer has filed a restraining order against the man for "apparently professing his love for me."