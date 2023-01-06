Billie Eilish's family home burglarized in Highland Park

A suspect was arrested late Thursday evening for allegedly burglarizing the family home of musician Billie Eilish in Highland Park home.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the home in the 900 block of Avenue 57 at around 9:15 p.m. after receiving reports that a male suspect had jumped the fence into the yard of the home.

The suspect was reportedly wearing all black clothing and a black mask.

While it was unclear if anything was stolen from the home, police indicated that they had taken the suspect into custody.

It is not immediately clear if Eilish lives at the home or was present when the incident occurred.

More to come.