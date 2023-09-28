Watch CBS News
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.73 billion. Here are the top 10 jackpots in Powerball history

By Caitlin O'Kane

The Powerball jackpot reached $1.73 billion in October after 35 consecutive drawings without a winner – making it the second-largest Powerball Jackpot in history. The numbers on the Oct. 9 drawing were 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 a red Powerball 14 and a Power Play multiplier of 3X. The next drawing will be on Wednesday.

A player who wins the jackpot Wednesday can choose an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.73 billion or can take a lump sum, estimated to be $756.6 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

  1. $2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – California
  2. $1.73 Billion (est.) – Oct. 10, 2023
  3. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee
  4. $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – California
  5. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin
  6. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts
  7. $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - Washington
  8. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Maryland
  9. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – California
  10. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – Iowa, New York

What was the largest Powerball jackpot ever won?

The $1.73 million jackpot is now the second largest in Powerball history.

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was a $2.04 billion ticket sold in California in November 2022. The third largest was $1.586 billion sold in California, Tennessee and Florida in January 2016.

Earlier this year, a winning ticket for the third jackpot to surpass $1 billion was sold – with a $1.98 billion Powerball jackpot won in California in July.

