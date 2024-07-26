Big rig goes up in flames along 15 Freeway in Cajon Pass, jamming up traffic

Big rig goes up in flames along 15 Freeway in Cajon Pass

A big rig went up in flames along the 15 Freeway in Cajon Pass Friday, triggering a partial shutdown of the highway as drivers faced a heavy early morning traffic jam.

The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. along the southbound side of the freeway, bringing traffic to a grinding halt. While the truck's cab and trailer were fully engulfed in flames, the driver managed to get out and appeared to not be injured, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP announced by 6 a.m. that some lanes of the freeway were closed over the incident. Later, all lanes were reopened with just the furthest right lane on the southbound side remaining shut down.

Still, by 7:30 a.m., that part of the 15 Freeway remained heavily impacted with drivers stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Authorities have not released a possible cause of the fire as it remains under investigation.