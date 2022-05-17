Watch CBS News
Biden Administration sending out more free, at-home COVID tests amid rise in new infections

By Darleene Powells

/ CBS Los Angeles

With COVID cases across Southern California on the rise and a new wave of infections feared this fall or winter, the Biden Administration says they are sending out another round of free, at-home test kits.

COVIDTest.gov is open Tuesday for a third round of orders, with all U.S. households able to order an additional eight free at-home test kits, bringing the total number of free tests available to each household to 16 since the start of the program. 

"As the highly transmissible subvariants of Omicron drive a rise in cases in parts of the country, free and accessible tests will help slow the spread of the virus," a statement from the White House said. To date, the Biden Administration has sent at-home tests to more than 70 million households, officials said.

In Southern California, COVID hospitalizations are up in both Los Angeles and Orange counties and some health experts fear a new wave of infections this coming fall or winter

To receive a free at-home COVID-19 test, visit https://special.usps.com/testkits. For people without internet access, who need additional support or assistance in another language, call 1-800-232-0233 from 8 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week.

First published on May 17, 2022 / 10:05 AM

