Bell Gardens police: Puppy-snatching suspect arrested following public tips

A juvenile female suspected of snatching a month-old puppy and assaulting a pet store owner has been arrested, Bell Gardens Police announced Friday.

The stolen puppy was recovered and returned to the owner, police said. The dog was stolen on Monday, Jan. 30.

Detectives received numerous tips from social media and the community led to the Thursday arrest. No further details of the arrest or about the suspect were released.

According to the Bell Gardens Police Dept., the incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, when the female suspect snatched a one-month-old Maltipoo puppy from Planet Pet Shop, located on the 6600 block of Eastern Avenue.

The owner of the shop confronted the woman, who then ran from the store with the puppy in hand.

"The victim attempted to take the puppy back from the suspect, however, the suspect proceeded to violently assault the victim and ultimately pepper sprayed the victim in the face," said a statement from Bell Gardens Police Department.

The woman took off with the puppy, running northbound on Eastern Avenue toward Loveland Street.

Authorities described the suspect as a woman between 18 and 25 years old with a medium build and auburn hair.

The store owner suffered a broken wrist in the altercation.