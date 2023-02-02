Police searching for woman who stole puppy, assaulted owner in Bell Gardens

Police searching for woman who stole puppy, assaulted shop owner in Bell Gardens

Authorities are searching for a woman who stole a one-month-old puppy and assaulted their owner in Bell Gardens on Monday.

Bell Gardens Police Department

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, when the female suspect snatched another woman's one-month-old Maltipoo puppy.

"The victim attempted to take the puppy back from the suspect, however, the suspect proceeded to violently assault the victim and ultimately pepper sprayed the victim in the face," said a statement from Bell Gardens Police Department.

The woman took off with the puppy, running northbound on Eastern Avenue towards Loveland Street.

Authorities have described her as a woman between 18 and 25-years-old with a medium build and auburn hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and red and black plaid pajama bottoms.

The victim reportedly sustained serious injuries during the assault, and required medical treatment.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (562) 806-7613 or (562) 806-7618.