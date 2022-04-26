Baby boy abducted by stranger from San Jose apartment found safe

Authorities have located a baby boy who was abducted by a stranger from an apartment in San Jose Monday.

Three-month-old Brandon Cuellar was located Tuesday morning, San Jose police reported. The suspect was in custody. The boy was being taken to a hospital as a precaution.

It's unclear where the two were found.

According to police, security cameras showed a man walking into an apartment and taking Cuellar at around 12:50 p.m. Monday.

Cuellar's family told police they did not recognize the man. Security images released by police showed the suspect holding a boy believed to be Brandon in a car seat covered in a blanket.

Security image shows a stranger abducting a 3-month-old boy from an apartment in San Jose, Calif., on April 25, 2022. (San Jose Police Department)

According to CBS San Francisco, police said the baby was being watched by his grandmother while his mother was at work. The grandmother allegedly took the baby to a grocery store, then returned to an apartment. She took Brandon into the apartment, then went back to her car to retrieve more groceries and returned to the apartment to find Brandon gone.

"She took the baby in the apartment, went downstairs to unload some groceries, in that short about of time, someone entered the apartment, you guys have the images and the video of this person, and left with the baby," SJPD Sgt. Christian Camarillo said during a news briefing.

No Amber Alert was issued because there was initially no vehicle or license plate associated with the disappearance, per CBS San Francisco. On Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol tweeted out a photo and description of a possible suspect vehicle, but within an hour, Camarillo asked for it to be taken down, stating "it will compromise" their investigation. CHP then deleted the tweet.