Authorities searching for inmate who walked away from LA reentry program

Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a reentry program in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Officials were made aware that Anthony Tarin, 53, had walked out of a Male Community Reentry Program at about 6:15 p.m., according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Anthony Tarin, a CDCR inmate who walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program on Sunday. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

About 15 minutes later, they were notified that Tarin has removed his GPS device.

Tarin is described as standing 5-foot-6 and weighing around 155 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

He was received from Los Angeles County in October 2023 after he was sentenced to 32 months for attempted robbery, which was a second-strike offense. He was housed at the MCRP in Los Angeles County since April 8, officials noted.

Local law enforcement has been made aware of the search and are assisting in locating Tarin, CDCR officials said.

Anyone who sees Tarin or who has more knowledge on his whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or local law enforcement.