Authorities investigating armored car robbery, shooting in Carson

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are investigating reports of a robbery committed on an armored vehicle in Carson. 

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were initially dispatched to the scene just before 10:35 a.m. after receiving reports of a robbery on 228th Street and Figueroa Street. 

Upon their arrival, they discovered that an armored car was the target of the robbery.

At some point a shooting occurred, though it was not immediately clear if anyone was struck by gunfire or who fired the shots.

Deputies revealed that the Major Crimes Unit had taken over the investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on September 27, 2022 / 3:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

