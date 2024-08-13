Police cancel pursuit with stolen car suspect driving at high speeds in South LA

Stolen vehicle suspect leads police on dangerous high-speed chase through streets of South LA

Stolen vehicle suspect leads police on dangerous high-speed chase through streets of South LA

Authorities are chasing a stolen car suspect in South Los Angeles.

The chase began at around 7 p.m. in the Exposition Park area, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers.

It's unclear what events led police to begin the pursuit, but officers could be seen trailing behind the suspect, who was driving at extremely high speeds through surface streets in the area.

At times they could be seen driving around other traffic, swerving into oncoming lanes and splitting the road between uninvolved drivers.

Due to the dangerous nature of the pursuit, LAPD called pursuing officers into tracking mode and let the suspect drive ahead while just the department helicopter followed behind.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.