ATV rollover crash kills a person and injures another in Riverside County

An ATV crash left one person dead and another person injured in the Riverside County suburb of Woodcrest Friday night, authorities said.

First responders received a call about the rollover crash in the 16000 block of Mariposa Avenue at 8:21 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The fatally wounded person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their ages and other details about the crash were not immediately available.

ATVs, or all-terrain vehicles, are popular for off-roading much like UTVs, or utility-terrain vehicles, and ROVs, which are recreational off-highway vehicles. A key difference that marks ATVs apart from UTVs and ROVs is that ATVs are steered with handlebars rather than a steering wheel.

Of these different vehicles, ATVs hold the highest fatality rate for crashes, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Between 2018 and 2020, there were 2,448 deaths associated with these off-roading vehicles in the U.S. and 1,643 of them involved ATVs, the commission's latest report says. That means more than two thirds of all these fatalities involved ATVs.

The report also notes that the most common types of deadly crashes are rollovers or collisions with another vehicle or object.