At least 5 hospitalized after shooting in Compton

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Firefighters took at least five people to the hospital after a shooting in a Compton neighborhood. 

The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Alondra Boulevard and Acacia Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Deputies originally stated there were eight victims, all in unknown conditions, but updated the count to five later Thursday afternoon. 

The Compton Fire Department said five people were taken to the hospital following the shooting. Firefighters from the L.A. County Fire Department also said they transported one patient. 

It's unclear if Compton Fire accounted for this victim in their report. 

Authorities do not have a suspect in custody.

January 11, 2024 / 4:20 PM PST

