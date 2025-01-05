Watch CBS News
Assault suspect arrested after deputies open fire in Rosemead; no one struck by gunfire

By Dean Fioresi

An alleged assault suspect was arrested after deputies opened fire on him in Rosemead on Sunday.

It happened at around 12:55 p.m. near Walnut Grove Avenue and Garvey Avenue, when Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Temple City Station were dispatched to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area, according to department officials. 

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the suspect. At some point they opened fire on the man, but he was not struck by gunfire. 

The suspect was arrested without further incident and deputies say that no injuries were reported. 

No further information was provided. 

