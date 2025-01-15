Artists dedicate murals to LA County wildfire recovery efforts

A local street artist is using her art to uplift and help the community.

Corie Mattie, who's also known by her street art name the LA Hope Dealer, put up two murals to help in the wildfire recovery effort.

One is in West Hollywood on the Doheny Wall by Doheny Drive and Dorrington Avenue. The message "Together We Rise" is on the wall.

The other mural is in the Arts District on Traction Avenue. The message there: LA is Family.

Mattie wanted to use her art to motivate others to stay strong.

"This was such an appropriate time, considering our city is on fire and everyone needs help," she said.

But on each mural, if you look to the side, you'll also find a QR code that leads to donation links to help those impacted by the wildfires. With her work, Mattie said she likes to live between art and action.

"I always say, good art makes you think, but great art makes you do," Mattie said. "So, in my head, if I can make a mural that gets people to donate even five dollars or something -- then I've done my job."

The QR codes lead to more than just donation links. There are also links for volunteering opportunities, as well as fire and windstorm resources.

The Doheny Wall has hosted a number of murals with community messages since the Covid pandemic. Matthew Lavi, who owns the business where the wall is, said it's his part in helping spread positivity and necessary information.

"We're all gonna be impacted, the greater Los Angeles area, no matter where we are. We all need to come together to make it right again," Lavi said.

Mattie hopes to put up murals with these QR codes in every major neighborhood in the area. She's also trying to post the QR codes everywhere she can by printing them on big stickers.

While she hopes to inspire others, Mattie said everyone else has been inspiring her.

"I honestly wish the rest of America would take notes on what community means in Los Angeles. I've never seen people from all shapes, forms, sizes come together and put everything else aside," she said.