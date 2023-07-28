Arson suspect arrested for starting 100-acre Sunset Fire in Banning

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly starting a 100-acre fire that ripped through the Banning area earlier this week.

The blaze, which firefighters dubbed the Sunset Fire, was first reported at around 6:10 p.m. on Thursday, near Mesa Street and Gilman Street, quickly growing to torch 103 acres of vegetation in the area and prompting evacuation for nearby residents.

As Riverside County firefighters fought to contain the fire, arson investigators were able to determine that the fire was caused by arson and quickly identified a suspect.

On Friday, at around 12:15 a.m., the Cal Fire Law Enforcement team located and arrested Andre Cox, for allegedly starting the blaze.

Cox now faces several charges, including:

arson to a forestland,

arson during a declared state of emergency,

possession of paraphernalia,

and possession of methamphetamine.

As of 5 p.m. Friday evening, the fire was 90% contained, according to firefighters.