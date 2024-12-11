Arrests made in deadly shooting of Anaheim fitness trainer outside of his home

Investigation continues after 25-year-old fitness trainer shot and killed outside of his Anaheim hom

Police have arrested two people in connection with the deadly shooting of a 25-year-old fitness trainer in Anaheim on Sunday.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of S. Margie Lane at around 8:40 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

They arrived and found the victim, Kenneth Wayne Swets, sitting unresponsive inside of a car outside of a home in the area. He had suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After days of investigation, detectives were able to identify two people as possible suspects. They were both arrested on Wednesday.

"The suspects have been identified as Rashaadd Eugene Royal, a 41-year-old Corona resident, and Jennifer Camacho Mandap, a 51-year-old Moreno Valley resident," said the police department's statement.

They do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

"The investigation showed Mr. Royal was acquainted with the victim, Mr. Swets," police said. "Detectives are not disclosing any additional details at this time because the investigation is ongoing."

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact police.