Anaheim police investigate man found shot to death in car

Police investigate man found shot to death in car in Anaheim

Anaheim Police Department officers are investigating a Sunday night shooting death of a man who was found dead in his car.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 8:42 p.m. at S. Margie Lane near Wakefield Avenue, just a couple of blocks from the entrance to Disneyland, and found a man sitting in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound. The man is believed to be in his 20s.

At this time, there is no suspect information, or motive known.