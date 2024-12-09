Anaheim police investigate man found shot to death in car
Anaheim Police Department officers are investigating a Sunday night shooting death of a man who was found dead in his car.
Police responded to a shots fired call around 8:42 p.m. at S. Margie Lane near Wakefield Avenue, just a couple of blocks from the entrance to Disneyland, and found a man sitting in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound. The man is believed to be in his 20s.
At this time, there is no suspect information, or motive known.