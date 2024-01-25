Watch CBS News
Arrest made in hit-and-run that left Burbank bicyclist critically wounded

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Police have made an arrest in the hit-and-run collision that left a 77-year-old bicyclist critically wounded in Burbank last week. 

On Thursday, detectives located 23-year-old Sherman Oaks resident Alexander Saenz at a home in the 100 block of S. First Street at around 10:15 a.m., where he was interviewed and reportedly admitted to being the driver in the hit-and-run collision that happened on Tuesday, Jan. 16, according to Burbank Police Department. 

Saenz was arrested and booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury and is being held without bail. He is due in court Monday morning. 

Officers began their investigation last week after receiving several calls at around 7:20 a.m. to report a crash involving a bicyclist on Clybourn Avenue near Oxnard Street. 

Investigators who responded to the scene conducted an extensive investigation, which involved reviewing several hours of surveillance video from homes in the nearby area. They were able to identify the vehicle involved and subsequently locate Saenz. 

The victim's identity remains undisclosed, but investigators say that he remains hospitalized in critical condition. 

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (818) 238-3103. 

