77-year-old bicyclist critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Burbank

By KCAL-News Staff

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who critically injured a 77-year-old bicyclist in Burbank early Tuesday morning. 

The incident happened at around 7:20 a.m. near Clybourn Avenue and Oxnard Street, according to a statement from Burbank Police Department. 

Upon arrival, investigators found the bicyclist who has "sustained major injuries as a result of the collision." 

Paramedics rushed the man to a nearby hospital for treatment on life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Their preliminary investigation revealed that the bicyclist was riding southbound on the east sidewalk of Clybourn Avenue, heading towards Oxnard Street. When he entered the intersection, a black sedan traveling east collided with him and fled from the area. 

Anyone with further information is urged to contact investigators at (818) 238-3103. 

First published on January 17, 2024 / 7:53 PM PST

