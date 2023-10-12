Watch CBS News
Arrest made in fatal shooting of West Covina liquor store employee

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Police have arrested a suspect connected to the fatal shooting of a West Covina liquor store employee earlier this week. 

The shooting happened on Sunday, Oct. 8, at around 8:45 p.m., when Karanvir Sing, the 34-year-old employee of Big Bob's Liquor & Market ran outside to confront a pair of shoplifters who had taken off with bottles of alcohol. 

He was fatally shot after they opened fire. 

In days since the shooting, investigators have released images of two persons of interest connected to the shooting, one of which was arrested, police say. 

The suspect, a 17-year-old East Los Angeles resident, has not been identified due to his age. He is being held at a juvenile detention center and is slated to appear in court on Friday. 

Investigators are still searching for the second suspect involved in the incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Covina Police Department at (626) 939-8688.

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on October 12, 2023 / 4:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

