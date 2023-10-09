Employee shot and killed during liquor store robbery in West Covina

Man shot and killed during liquor store theft in West Covina

Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot and killed an employee during a robbery at a liquor store in West Covina.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday at Big Bob's Liquors and Market located at 1413 West Puente Avenue when two men drove up to the store, which had a display of merchandise outside in front.

According to the West Covina Police Department, the employee was shot when he tried to stop the men from stealing items from the display.

When police arrived to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound in critical condition. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators said two men drove away in a white SUV after the shooting. No other descriptions were given of the suspects.

The investigation is still ongoing.