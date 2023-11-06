Arnold Schwarzenegger honored by Holocaust Museum LA

The Holocaust Museum Los Angeles honored Arnold Schwarzenegger with their first-ever "Award of Courage" Monday night.

"I've received many awards involving muscles, but tonight was about recognizing heart," Schwarzenegger said. "Education to fight antisemitism has been something I've cared about since I was a young man. Love must always prevail over hatred."

The former California governor received the award during the museum's 15th annual gala. The organization said that Schwarzenegger, who is the son of a Nazi, has spoken out against hate for many years.

Arnold Schwarzenegger holds the first-ever "Award of Courage" from the Holocaust Museum LA. Holocaust Museum LA

"Holocaust Museum LA's mission of education to fight antisemitism and stop hate is more critical than ever," said CEO Beth Kean. "Both Arnold and our survivors have demonstrated throughout their lives the courage, determination, strength and resiliency to remind the world that we must never forget the critical lessons of the past."

The event ended with 101-year-old Holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander, Schwarzenegger and Kean lighting a "Flame of Courage," which was taken to the museum by a special police escort.