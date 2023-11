Seen On TV

Seen on TV

On Your Side

The Holocaust Museum LA honored Arnold Schwarzenegger with the first-ever "Award of Courage" Monday night.

Arnold Schwarzenegger receives Award of Courage The Holocaust Museum LA honored Arnold Schwarzenegger with the first-ever "Award of Courage" Monday night.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On