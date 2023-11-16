Armed robbers intentionally crash into victim on 405 Freeway heist

A team of armed robbers pulled off a freeway heist in Orange County Thursday, bearing similarities to a recent caper near the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The robbery happened on the I-405 Freeway near Huntington Beach. The heist crew intentionally crashed two cars before robbing the jewelry store employee at gunpoint. The suspects made off with jewelry and cash, but the victim did not sustain any injuries.

The group then took off in a separate getaway vehicle. Police described it as a White Ford Explorer

Investigators are looking into the possibility that this recent robbery is connected to another brazen attack that happened on the I-10 Freeway in late October. This heist happened on the side of the freeway just west of Arlington Avenue when a group of masked suspects crashed their black Dodge Caravan into a black Alfa Romeo.

In a video, the attackers can be seen pilfering the luxury sedan and then jumping into their getaway car, a white Chevrolet Malibu parked alongside the victim's car.

While the team that pulled off the 405 Freeway heist was armed with guns, it appeared that the suspects in the 10 Freeway robbery were only armed with crowbars and hammers.

The California Highway Patrol is still investigating the incidents and urged anyone with information on the case to call (323) 644-9550.