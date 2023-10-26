Caught on video: Armed robbers intentionally crash into victim's car on I-10 Freeway

A driver in Jefferson Park was left stranded Tuesday on the side of the I-10 Freeway after a group of armed robbers intentionally crashed into his car, and much of the brazen attack was captured on video.

Just after 1:25 p.m. Tuesday on the eastbound I-10 Freeway west of Arlington Avenue, the armed robbers crashed their black Dodge Caravan into a black Alfa Romeo and red Ford Mustang, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In video captured by a witness and obtained by KCAL News, the driver of the Alfa Romeo is seen standing in front of his disabled vehicle. As the four men in ski masks approach, he lifts his arms and drops to his knees.

"I feel like they knew who he was. They knew what he had. As soon as he knew he couldn't get away, he did the next best thing: he put his hands up and let them take, or allegedly take whatever they could. ... They ransacked something, and they took off," said John, a witness who recorded the incident and did not want to be identified.

In the video, the attackers can be seen pilfering the luxury sedan and then jumping into their getaway car, a white Chevrolet Malibu parked alongside the victim's car.

Initially, officers believed the robbers were armed with a gun. However, their investigation determined that they were only armed with a hammer and crowbar.

They were last seen driving their getaway vehicle east on the I-10.

John said he felt like he was on a movie set as the chaos unfolded in front of him.

"It was all real. It was real life. This is just how it goes down in Los Angeles. You never know," he said.

The department is still investigating the incident and urged anyone with information on the case to call 323-644-9550.