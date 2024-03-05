Are you registered to vote in California? How to check ahead of the 2024 primary

California's March 5 primary election has officially begun with polling locations throughout the state open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can vote as long as you are in line by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Mail-in ballots for the primary began going out to registered voters in early February. Those can be filled and returned through the mail if they are postmarked by March 5 and received by March 12.

You can visit the California Secretary of State's website, which has a page that can direct voters to their nearest polling place in your county and city.

The deadline to register to vote for the election was February 20. However, California residents who failed to meet that deadline can still register up until election day by going into a county elections office or polling place. Find more Same Day Voter Registration information here.

Key races in U.S. Congress, U.S. Senate to fill the seat left by the late Dianne Feinstein, the California Assembly and the state Senate will also be on the ballot.

California voters will also decide on Proposition 1. This prop would authorize billions of dollars in bonds to build mental health treatment facilities for those with mental health and substance use challenges as well as provide housing for the homeless.

Your voting packet will also include a ballot for the presidential primary.

Every registered voter should have received a postcard in the mail with a listing of their neighborhood voting center, but voters can cast their ballot at any location.

A list of nearby locations can be found online at the Los Angeles County Registrar's website. People who missed the voter registration deadline but still want to vote can register at a voting center and cast a provisional ballot.

Voting sites in Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties are open early for Super Tuesday. Links to voting centers can be found below:

Aside from voting for a presidential candidate, many state and local races and measures are on the ballot. There are 17 congressional, five state Senate, and 24 Assembly races. There are also county Board of Supervisors and Superior Court judgeships selections and local city and school board candidates.

A vote-by-mail ballot option is available to everyone who registered by Feb. 20. It can be mailed back or taken to a voter drop-box.